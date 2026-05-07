C Speed Secures CMMC Level 2 Certification

C Speed has achieved Level 2 certification under the Department of War’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program following an assessment conducted by Redspin, a certified CMMC third-party assessment organization.

The achievement of CMMC Level 2 certification comes as defense contractors continue to strengthen cybersecurity protection across the defense industrial base. Industry leaders and government officials will discuss topics including AI-enabled cyber defense, zero trust architecture, cyber resilience and emerging threats during the 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Register now to join the conversation!

What Is CMMC Level 2?

The company said Wednesday CMMC Level 2 is the cybersecurity standard required for defense contractors that process, store or transmit controlled unclassified information on behalf of the U.S. government.

According to C Speed, the assessment included all 110 security requirements and 320 assessment objectives under the CMMC Level 2 framework. The company noted that it achieved a perfect score of 110.

“The warfighter cannot afford a supply chain that falls short. CMMC Level 2 is the bar the Department of War set for protecting the information our customers trust us with, and our team cleared it without a single deduction,” said Andy Maner, executive chairman of C Speed. “We pursued this certification early and earned it cleanly because that is the standard a defense company should hold itself to.”

What Is C Speed?

C Speed is a platform company of NewSpring Holdings focused on providing advanced radar systems and engineering platforms for military and civilian applications. The company’s product portfolio includes the LightWave Radar, a software-defined radar platform designed to support persistent surveillance across an array of airborne and ground-based products and domains.

The company has supported defense programs and missions through contract awards and partnerships.

In January, C Speed announced that it won a spot on the Missile Defense Agency’s potential 10-year, $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense contract. It also partnered with BigBear.ai to deliver an artificial intelligence-enabled threat detection and response platform in support of defense and homeland security missions.