Parsons Secures $99M AFRL Task Order for GARDEM 2 Support

Parsons has landed a $99 million AFRL task order to continue supporting the GARDEM 2 software modernization effort

The company will focus on advancing command-and-control, space and ISR capabilities through research, development and prototyping

The award extends Parsons’ role on a long-running program that supports critical Air Force and intelligence missions

Parsons has secured a $99 million task order from the Air Force Research Laboratory to support the Global Application Research, Development, Engineering and Maintenance 2 program , or GARDEM 2.

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What Is the Scope of the GARDEM 2 Task Order?

The Chantilly, Virginia-based company said Monday it will perform research, development, engineering, prototyping, integration, testing and technology demonstration efforts supporting the GARDEM 2 command and control, space and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance software baselines, known as C2-SpISR.

The single-award task order, issued under the ALLIANT 2 contract vehicle, is a follow-on to the current GARDEM contract. Parsons will perform work over a five-year and two-month period.

What Capabilities Will Parsons Deliver?

Parsons will continue to advance technologies, including C2Core Air, C2Core NetOps, National Tactical Data Manager and Integrated Solutions to Situational Awareness. These capabilities enhance AFRL’s ability to field next-generation software baselines and prototypes for the Air Force, Department of War, intelligence community and other federal agencies. The award also sustains C2Core Air deployments in all Air Operations Centers.

“As threats evolve, maintaining ISR dominance demands continuous innovation and modernization,” said Mike Kushin , president of defense and intelligence at Parsons. “That’s the work our team leads, and we are proud to expand our long‑standing support to the Air Force Research Laboratory, strengthening their efforts to deliver the next generation of warfighting technologies.”

Parsons’ latest award continues a series of contracts supporting the GARDEM program. The company has held multiple task orders under the initiative since securing a position on the original $427 million GARDEM contract vehicle, including awards valued at $28 million in 2024 and $26 million in 2021.