Attalon has added Jonathan Moneymaker to its board of directors

Moneymaker will bring defense technology experience across directed energy, autonomy and counter-drone systems

He previously founded and led BlueHalo through a major expansion

Attalon has appointed Jonathan Moneymaker to its board of directors. The appointment comes as the company continues to expand its capabilities, advance innovation and scale operations, the company said Monday.

Who Is Jonathan Moneymaker?

Moneymaker, a previous Wash100 Award recipient, is a defense industry executive with a track record of scaling technology businesses focused on advanced hardware, directed energy, autonomy and counter-unmanned aircraft systems. He founded BlueHalo and served as its CEO until the company’s acquisition by AeroVironment in May 2025. During his tenure, he guided BlueHalo’s rapid growth, expanded its portfolio into new mission-critical capability areas and led the execution of major defense programs, including initiatives in counter-UAS and directed energy.

Prior to BlueHalo, Moneymaker served as president of Altamira Technologies and as general manager of Boeing‘s intelligence systems group. He was appointed chairman of board of directors at LeoLabs in May and currently serves on the boards of Kongsberg US , Kraken Technology Group and the University of Southern California.

How Will Moneymaker Support Attalon?