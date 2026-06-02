in Executive Moves, News

Attalon Adds Former BlueHalo CEO Jonathan Moneymaker to Board

Photo: Photo / LinkedIn
Jonathan Moneymaker. Former BlueHalo CEO Jonathan Moneymaker has joined Attalon's board of directors.
Jonathan Moneymaker Board Member Attalon
  • Attalon has added Jonathan Moneymaker to its board of directors
  • Moneymaker will bring defense technology experience across directed energy, autonomy and counter-drone systems
  • He previously founded and led BlueHalo through a major expansion

Attalon has appointed Jonathan Moneymaker to its board of directors. The appointment comes as the company continues to expand its capabilities, advance innovation and scale operations, the company said Monday.

Who Is Jonathan Moneymaker?

Moneymaker, a previous Wash100 Award recipient, is a defense industry executive with a track record of scaling technology businesses focused on advanced hardware, directed energy, autonomy and counter-unmanned aircraft systems. He founded BlueHalo and served as its CEO until the company’s acquisition by AeroVironment in May 2025. During his tenure, he guided BlueHalo’s rapid growth, expanded its portfolio into new mission-critical capability areas and led the execution of major defense programs, including initiatives in counter-UAS and directed energy.

Prior to BlueHalo, Moneymaker served as president of Altamira Technologies and as general manager of Boeing‘s intelligence systems group. He was appointed chairman of board of directors at LeoLabs in May and currently serves on the boards of Kongsberg USKraken Technology Group and the University of Southern California.

How Will Moneymaker Support Attalon?

John Bergeron, CEO of Attalon, said Moneymaker’s experience turning emerging technologies into operational capabilities will support the company as it expands production for high-energy laser platforms.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Photo: Mike Kushin/LinkedIn
Mike Kushin. The Parsons defense and intelligence president discussed the company's AFRL task order to support GARDEM 2.
Parsons Secures $99M AFRL Task Order for GARDEM 2 Support
Photo: U.S. Army
U.S. Army logo. The Army has awarded 3dB Labs a $350 million contract for Spectrum Situational Awareness System deployment.
Army Awards 3dB Labs $350M Spectrum Situational Awareness System Contract