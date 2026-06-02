Army Awards 3dB Labs $350M Spectrum Situational Awareness System Contract

The Army has awarded 3dB Labs a potential $350 million S2AS contract

S2AS provides near-real-time electromagnetic spectrum awareness for commanders

The 2026 Army Summit on June 18 will explore AI, reconfigurable air defense and more

The U.S. Army has awarded 3dB Labs a potential five-year, $350 million contract to procure and deploy the Spectrum Situational Awareness System, or S2AS.

As the Army accelerates efforts to strengthen electromagnetic spectrum operations, government and industry leaders continue to shape the service’s modernization priorities. These developments come as the Potomac Officers Club prepares to host its 2026 Army Summit on June 18, where defense leaders and industry stakeholders will discuss efforts to enable a more connected battlefield, reconfigurable air defense and cost-effective fires, and the role of artificial intelligence in Army transformation. Reserve your seat now!

The service said Monday the Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland awarded the single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for S2AS.

What Is the Scope of the Army Contract?

According to the Department of War, the firm-fixed-price IDIQ contract covers the production, testing, validation, delivery and support for S2AS.

The Army conducted an online solicitation and received one offer for the contract, which is expected to run through May 28, 2031.

The service will obligate funds and determine work locations upon award of each task order.

What Is S2AS?

S2AS is a system designed to sense, detect and report a command post’s electromagnetic spectrum signature and sources of electromagnetic interference in near real time.

According to the Army, the system is built to enable multidomain operations by supporting commanders’ emissions control decisions, helping address electromagnetic interference issues and warning operations centers of intentional or unauthorized sources of interference.

The service said the S2AS program entered the Urgent Capability Acquisition pathway following prototyping and an operational demonstration. The first unit is scheduled to receive the capability in 2026.

What Did Army Officials Say About S2AS?

Lt. Col. John Cross, product manager for tactical spectrum warfare, said engagements with Transformation in Contact units enabled the Army to rapidly integrate new technology into operational environments.

“The effort to demonstrate and test COTS-based products with TiC units significantly accelerated the S2AS procurement timeline and will result in fielding starting this year,” Cross said. “S2AS will make a significant contribution in conducting Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations.”

Col. Scott Shaffer, project manager for electromagnetic warfare and collection, said the capability provides Army personnel with greater visibility into the electromagnetic spectrum.

“We are proud of the critical capability S2AS provides the U.S. Army to sense and see ourselves in the EMS,” Shaffer said. “By delivering unprecedented visibility, this technology prevents electronic fratricide, helps shape the electromagnetic operating environment, and significantly increases command post survivability against modern threats.”

What Is 3dB Labs?

Founded in 2004, 3dB Labs designs, implements, and delivers platforms in signal processing and analysis, engineering, software development and hardware development in support of DOW, the intelligence community, NATO, research laboratories and system integrators.

The West Chester, Ohio-based company’s offerings include SCEPTRE software and MONARCH systems designed to deliver signal processing capabilities to customers.

How Does the S2AS Contract Align With Other Army Awards?

The S2AS award follows other recent Army efforts to enhance operational awareness and mission effectiveness.

In April, SNC completed contractor and government end-to-end testing of its RAPCON-X aircraft under the Army’s Theater-Level High Altitude Expeditionary Next Airborne, or ATHENA, program and started operational service in support of the branch’s airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Early this year, Seekr secured a contract to use artificial intelligence to identify vulnerabilities in Army weapon systems.