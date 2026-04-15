BAE Systems has unveiled a new spacecraft platform designed to enhance space operations and meet growing demands for advanced capabilities to support defense and exploration missions.

The role of space in conflict is growing as the United States, its allies and its adversaries increase investments in in-orbit capabilities to deter aggression and achieve warfighter superiority in the domain. Find out how industry can support Department of War objectives at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. The event will bring onstage leaders from the Pentagon and the Air and Space Forces to share priorities and future initiatives. Tickets are now available here.

What Is BAE Systems’ Ascent Spacecraft?

The company said Tuesday that the new Ascent, part of its Elevation spacecraft product line, is designed to support space superiority and exploration missions. The spacecraft can be refueled and is highly maneuverable with high-thrust propulsion to support various missions.

“The addition of Ascent to our Elevation spacecraft line delivers new dynamic space operations capabilities to counter cislunar threats,” Thai Sheridan, vice president and general manager of military space for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems, stated. “Ascent supports multi-mission mobility capabilities and spacecraft logistics in expanded orbital environments, featuring a highly maneuverable platform.”

According to BAE Systems, the spacecraft can carry multiple rideshare payloads, enabling deployment of several missions on a single launch. It can also transport and deploy small satellites and cargo to lunar and other orbital destinations.

“The ability to deploy Ascent spacecraft as a ‘space tug’ to transport essential cargo across orbits enhances support of critical exploration and space science missions facilitating our return to the moon,” Bonnie Patterson, vice president and general manager of civil space for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems, added.

The platform can operate across multiple orbital environments, including low Earth orbit, medium Earth orbit, geostationary orbit and beyond.

The company expects to deliver the first Ascent pathfinder spacecraft by 2027.

How Does BAE Systems Support Space Defense Missions?

BAE Systems supports space defense missions through the development of advanced spacecraft and the delivery of critical services to defense customers. The company is among the contractors selected for the U.S. Air Force’s Andromeda program, a potential $1.8 billion contract focused on delivering space domain awareness capabilities.

BAE Systems also recently completed a preliminary design review for the Resilient Missile Warning & Tracking – Medium Earth Orbit Epoch 2 program, a $1.2 billion initiative to develop a 10-satellite constellation, for the Space Force, The Defense Post reported.