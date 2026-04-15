Accenture Federal Services will spearhead an engineering and integration sprint supporting the Critical Mineral and Materials to Unlock Supply, or CM2US, initiative as part of efforts to establish an initial operating capability for the Department of Energy’s Genesis Mission.

As companies like Accenture advance AI-driven capabilities for DOE’s Genesis Mission, the broader push toward data integration and digital innovation continues to shape federal priorities. Join experts at the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit as they discuss AI in mission-critical environments, mission engineering and defense modernization. Book your spot now!

Accenture said Tuesday the effort will bring together DOE’s national laboratories and commercial partners, including Databricks Federal, to build a scalable digital infrastructure that supports the American Science and Security Platform.

How Will the Engineering Sprint Address Critical Mineral Supply Challenges?

The six-month sprint will integrate DOE’s mission data with commercial artificial intelligence to support workflows tied to the Genesis Mission.

Accenture Federal said the early capability will operationalize AI-powered workflows to enable scientists and engineers to use advanced technologies to collaborate on data and research challenges and help secure critical mineral supply chains.

The company added that the capability is expected to become available as early as summer.

What Did Accenture Federal Services Leaders Say About the Genesis Mission & CM2US?

Ron Ash, CEO of Accenture Federal Services, said the Genesis Mission presents a “generational opportunity” and highlighted the company’s role in delivering a secure and scalable environment for researchers.

“Together with our partners, we are rapidly turning vision into reality—standing up a live, secure, AI-ready environment where researchers can detect risks, model scenarios, and strengthen America’s critical mineral supply chain with unprecedented velocity,” added Ash, a 2026 Wash100 awardee.

Angie Sheffield, director of AI strategy for energy at Accenture Federal Services, said the initiative connects DOE’s scientific data with commercial AI technologies in an integrated platform.

“By empowering researchers to connect DOE’s world-class instruments and peerless scientific datasets with commercial AI technologies in an integrated platform, CM2US moves beyond automation to intelligence—so we can discover, decide, and deliver faster on a supply chain that powers American industry,” Sheffield noted.

What Is Genesis Mission?

The Genesis Mission is a DOE-led national initiative that aims to develop a scientific platform to drive energy innovation, accelerate discovery science and strengthen national security.

Established through a November executive order, the mission seeks to connect leading supercomputers, AI systems, experimental facilities and unique scientific datasets to double the research productivity and impact of U.S. research and innovation within 10 years.

DOE recently announced 26 science and technology challenges intended to advance the Genesis Mission and accelerate AI-enabled innovation. It also issued a $293 million funding call under the mission, inviting interdisciplinary teams to apply AI to a range of national science and technology challenges.

In December, the department signed agreements with Accenture, NVIDIA, Amazon Web Services, Google, Oracle, Microsoft and 18 other organizations to advance the Genesis Mission and announced a $320 million investment to accelerate the development of AI capabilities in support of the initiative.