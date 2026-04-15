Concurrent Technologies Corp. has received a $21 million contract from the U.S. Marine Corps Installations Command, or MCICOM, to provide cybersecurity support for facility-related control systems , or FRCS, across the Marine Corps Installations Pacific, or MCIPAC, region.

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What Does the Contract Cover?

CTC said Tuesday it will collaborate with RMC Global to develop and manage a secure network architecture for the MCIPAC area. The system is designed to integrate and manage critical industrial control operations across the region. The multi-year award includes implementing cybersecurity processes required to obtain authorization for network operations and to maintain system protection.

Edward Sheehan Jr. , president and CEO of CTC, said the company will continue its partnership with MCICOM through this effort. “This award reflects our commitment to providing transformative solutions that safeguard mission-critical infrastructure and enhance national security,” Sheehan said.

How Does the Award Impact Marine Corps Operations?

The contract reflects a continuation of the longstanding partnership between the nonprofit research organization and the MCICOM. Mark Moore, operational technology cyber solutions program manager at CTC, noted that the award underscores the customer’s confidence in the company’s ability to deliver resilient cybersecurity. Furthermore, the company has already received $8.5 million in funding for Option Year 1 to maintain its technical and programmatic support for mission-critical infrastructure.

CTC Strengthens Marine Corps Partnership

The award builds on CTC’s growing work with the Marine Corps. In February 2025, the company secured a prime spot on a multiyear MCICOM contract vehicle. In May 2025, it also booked a contract option supporting energy resilience.