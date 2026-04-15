Oklo Appoints MITRE CEO Mark Peters to Board

Oklo has appointed Mark Peters, president and CEO of MITRE and a two-time Wash100 Award winner, as a new member of its board of directors, effective April 10.

Peters’ addition to Oklo’s board aligns with efforts to scale operations and advance the deployment of its energy technologies, the company said Tuesday.

Who is Mark Peters?

Peters brings to Oklo more than 25 years of experience leading scientific and engineering initiatives across federally funded research and development centers.

As president and CEO of MITRE, he oversees a global nonprofit organization that manages R&D centers focused on national security, energy and technology innovation.

Prior to MITRE, Peters also held senior leadership roles at Idaho National Laboratory and Battelle Memorial Institute.

Who Else Recently Joined Oklo’s Board?

Oklo also recently appointed Derek Kan, David Christian and David Park to its board, adding a broad range of expertise in energy, technology, infrastructure and public policy.

Kan currently serves as the governor of the U.S. Postal Service and has held leadership roles at the White House Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Transportation. Christian previously served as executive vice president and chief innovation officer at Dominion Energy. Park is the CEO of commercial lithium company Standard Lithium.

“As we begin to build a wide range of facilities required to achieve our ambitious goal of jumpstarting the advanced nuclear energy sector in the United States and around the world, we are excited to lean on the decades of experience that they bring to our Board,” stated Jacob DeWitte, CEO of Oklo.

What Other Leadership Changes Did Oklo Announce?

Additionally, Oklo announced a transition in its executive team as part of its broader organizational update. The company said Pat Schweiger, who currently serves as chief technology officer, will move into a senior technical adviser role in the coming weeks.

“I remain excited about Oklo’s outlook, and I look forward to continuing to support the team as a technical advisor as they continue to make progress toward their ambitious goals,” Schweiger commented.