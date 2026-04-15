Peraton, a mission capability integrator and technology company, has elevated Justin Ciaccio to president of the national aerospace solutions sector.
What Are Justin Ciaccio’s New Responsibilities?
The company said Tuesday Ciaccio will lead efforts associated with the Federal Aviation Administration’s Brand New Air Traffic Control Systems, or BNATCS, program, a major initiative focused on modernizing the national airspace system.
“I am deeply committed to the BNATCS program, which is foundational to modernizing America’s national airspace and setting a global standard for innovation, efficiency and safety,” Ciaccio said.
Who Is Justin Ciaccio?
A veteran of the federal landscape, Ciaccio has spent more than two decades managing high-profile initiatives across the defense and intelligence sectors, as well as civil and national security agencies. He has experience across telecommunications, cloud, commercial and federal markets, with a background in sales, operations and P&L management.
What Experience Does Ciaccio Bring?
Before his promotion, Ciaccio was vice president and general manager at Peraton, managing a $500 million portfolio. He joined the company in 2021 as director of capability integration, a role he assumed following the acquisition of ViON. During his five years at ViON, Ciaccio held senior leadership positions in both program management and customer relations, following a decade at Sprint Nextel.
“His deep domain expertise, track record of building high-performing teams, and relentless focus on mission outcomes make him uniquely qualified to lead the National Aerospace Solutions sector and its pinnacle program, BNATCS,” said Peraton CEO and Chairman Steve Schorer, a four-time Wash100 Award winner.