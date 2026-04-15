Peraton , a mission capability integrator and technology company, has elevated Justin Ciaccio to president of the national aerospace solutions sector .

What Are Justin Ciaccio’s New Responsibilities?

The company said Tuesday Ciaccio will lead efforts associated with the Federal Aviation Administration’s Brand New Air Traffic Control Systems, or BNATCS, program, a major initiative focused on modernizing the national airspace system.

“I am deeply committed to the BNATCS program, which is foundational to modernizing America’s national airspace and setting a global standard for innovation, efficiency and safety,” Ciaccio said.

Who Is Justin Ciaccio?

A veteran of the federal landscape , Ciaccio has spent more than two decades managing high-profile initiatives across the defense and intelligence sectors, as well as civil and national security agencies. He has experience across telecommunications, cloud, commercial and federal markets, with a background in sales, operations and P&L management.

What Experience Does Ciaccio Bring?

Before his promotion, Ciaccio was vice president and general manager at Peraton, managing a $500 million portfolio. He joined the company in 2021 as director of capability integration, a role he assumed following the acquisition of ViON. During his five years at ViON, Ciaccio held senior leadership positions in both program management and customer relations, following a decade at Sprint Nextel.