IonQ has launched IonQ Federal, an organization dedicated to serving the needs of the U.S. government and its allies.

The company said Wednesday that Robert Cardillo, a four-time Wash100 Award winner, will serve as executive chairman of IonQ Federal. In his new role, Cardillo will lead the strategic operations and manage partnerships to expand the adoption of the company’s quantum computing and quantum networking technologies.

Who is Robert Cardillo?

Cardillo, a national security and intelligence expert, sits as a member of the audit committee on IonQ’s board of directors. He also currently serves as chairman of the boards of directors of the U.S. Geospatial-Intelligence Foundation and Planet Federal.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the executive has over 27 years of experience at the Department of Defense. He also served as deputy director for intelligence integration at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Cornell University, a master’s degree in national security policy studies and an honorary doctorate in humane letters from Saint Louis University.

IonQ Federal to Deliver Quantum Capabilities to Government

The new organization combines IonQ’s ongoing government-facing quantum networking and quantum computing initiatives.

“The formation of IonQ Federal will provide our government customers with additional dedicated resources committed to the further application of quantum computing and quantum networking solutions across their programs,” stated Niccolo de Masi, the company’s chairman and CEO.

“The creation of IonQ Federal will empower us to bring essential quantum advantage to government agencies, increase our engagement with key federal programs, and help solve some of the most complex problem sets for our nation,” added Cardillo.