in Contract Awards, Foreign Military Sales, News

Lockheed Martin Unit Lands Potential $75M Navy Contract for Radar Antenna Engineering Support

Lockheed Martin
Lockheed logo. The company booked a potential $75 million U.S. Navy contract.
Navy contract award

Lockheed Martin‘s rotary and mission systems unit has received a U.S. Navy contract worth about $18.3 million for field engineering services to the AN/SPY-1 Series Radar Antenna of the Aegis Combat System.

The contract combines purchases for the Navy with purchases for the Japanese and Spanish governments under the U.S. foreign military sales program, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Navy Contract Terms

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract provides a one-year base period and four one-year options that could increase its total value to about $74.7 million, if exercised.

RMS will perform work in Yokosuka, Japan; San Diego and Port Hueneme in California; Mayport, Florida; Rota, Spain; Norfolk, Virginia; Seattle, Washington; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; and Wallops Island, Virginia. Completion is expected by September 2026, with work to continue through September 2029, if all options are exercised.

A sole source acquisition, the contract obligates at the time of its award funding from the Navy’s fiscal year 2025 budget of about $1.1 million in other procurement funds and $802,750 in operations and maintenance funds, with the latter amount expiring at the current fiscal year’s end. No FMS funds will be obligated upon the award.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

Jane Heyes
Jane Heyes headshot. BAE Systems' FAST Labs has entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with AFRL.
AFRL Partners With BAE Systems on Quantum R&D
https://ionq.com/news/ionq-announces-ionq-federal-to-meet-the-increasing-demand-for-quantum
Robert Cardillo, executive chairman at IonQ Federal. Cardillo brings to the role extensive industry leadership experience
IonQ Establishes New Federal Organization With Robert Cardillo as Executive Chairman