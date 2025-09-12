Lockheed Martin‘s rotary and mission systems unit has received a U.S. Navy contract worth about $18.3 million for field engineering services to the AN/SPY-1 Series Radar Antenna of the Aegis Combat System.

The contract combines purchases for the Navy with purchases for the Japanese and Spanish governments under the U.S. foreign military sales program, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Navy Contract Terms

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract provides a one-year base period and four one-year options that could increase its total value to about $74.7 million, if exercised.

RMS will perform work in Yokosuka, Japan; San Diego and Port Hueneme in California; Mayport, Florida; Rota, Spain; Norfolk, Virginia; Seattle, Washington; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; and Wallops Island, Virginia. Completion is expected by September 2026, with work to continue through September 2029, if all options are exercised.

A sole source acquisition, the contract obligates at the time of its award funding from the Navy’s fiscal year 2025 budget of about $1.1 million in other procurement funds and $802,750 in operations and maintenance funds, with the latter amount expiring at the current fiscal year’s end. No FMS funds will be obligated upon the award.