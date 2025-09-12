AFRL Partners With BAE Systems on Quantum R&D

BAE Systems‘ R&D arm will collaborate with the Air Force Research Laboratory in advancing quantum sensing and networking for defense and civilian applications.

Quantum Technology CRADA

The company said Wednesday its FAST Labs organization signed a three-year cooperative research and development agreement with AFRL for the joint initiative. Their CRADA partnership will focus on refining and integrating advanced technologies to improve quantum sensors, networks and distributed sensing.

FAST Labs will contribute in the collaboration its expertise in quantum radio-frequency sensors built on Rydberg atoms useful for exploring quantum mechanics applications in new technologies. Quantum RF sensors can detect signals without limitation to specific frequencies, making them well-suited for application on smaller systems.

Work on the CRADA will be at BAE Systems’ facilities in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and AFRL’s Information Directorate in Rome, New York, as well as in the Stockbridge, New York, field test site of AFRL.

New Quantum Technology Frontiers

Jane Heyes, principal scientist at FAST Labs, anticipates that the partnership will help unlock new frontiers for quantum sensing and networking.

“Working with the Air Force Research Laboratory advances new possibilities for enhanced soldier communications, spectrum awareness and electronic warfare,” Heyes said.