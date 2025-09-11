Expedition Technology has received a strategic investment from Razor’s Edge and Enlightenment Capital to accelerate growth across the signals and geospatial intelligence domains.

Investor Support for National Security Innovation

Enlightenment Capital said Tuesday that the investment combines the resources of two firms with deep experience in defense and intelligence technology.

Jason Rigoli, a partner at Enlightenment Capital and a 2024 Wash100 Award recipient, said the new partnership will help scale Expedition Technology’s capabilities across national security missions.

“Expedition is at the forefront of leveraging AI, ML, and data fusion to transform the modern mission set,” Rigoli said. “We are excited to partner with Marc and his team to scale these capabilities across the national security community, and to accelerate the Company’s vision and growth through our partnership and strategic investments.”

Peggy Styer, co-founder and managing partner at Razor’s Edge, described Expedition as a pioneer in applying AI to signals and geospatial intelligence capabilities for national security.

“Expedition’s mission focus and solutions are exceptional,” Styer said. “We look forward to working with Marc and the Expedition team as they continue to solve hard problems.”

Marc Harlacher, CEO of Expedition Technology, said the investors “each bring unique capabilities to the table, from strategic scaling to deep technology roots in the national security space.”

Investment Advisory Support

Baird acted as the exclusive financial adviser and DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Expedition Technology. Cooley provided legal counsel to Razor’s Edge and Enlightenment Capital.

About Expedition Technology

Headquartered in Northern Virginia, Expedition Technology develops AI-driven capabilities for signals intelligence and geospatial intelligence, supporting the intelligence community and the Department of Defense. The company has focused on integrating AI into command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for more than a decade.