PTC has integrated its cloud-native Onshape Government with Arena on Amazon Web Services GovCloud, providing government agencies and defense contractors with computer-aided design, or CAD; product data management, or PDM; product lifecycle management, or PLM; and quality management system, or QMS, capabilities.

PTC said Tuesday that the combination of Onshape Government and Arena on AWS GovCloud is intended to meet the security needs of regulated industries.

What Capabilities Does Onshape Government-Arena Connection on AWS GovCloud Offer?

The connection links design and product data across engineering, quality and supply chain activities in environments that comply with International Traffic in Arms Regulations and Export Administration Regulations requirements. Both Onshape Government and Arena operate on AWS GovCloud US, which is designed to support sensitive government workloads.

According to David Katzman, executive vice president and general manager of Onshape and Arena at PTC, the Onshape-Arena connection on AWS GovCloud gives agencies a unified platform “that replaces fragmented, file-based tools and empowers them to manage every stage of product development in one secure environment.”

Where Can Customers Access PTC Onshape?

PTC also recently launched OnShape on the AWS Marketplace. The company said the move expands access and streamlines procurement of its CAD and PDM platform across industries.

“By bringing Onshape to AWS Marketplace, we’re empowering engineering teams, from startups to global enterprises, with a clear path to move beyond legacy systems and collaborate securely in the cloud,” Katzman said.

OnShape is also available to startups through PTC’s Aerospace & Defense Startup Program announced in July. Under the program, eligible businesses can utilize advanced product development tools to accelerate the deployment of new aerospace and defense capabilities.

Aside from Onshape, program participants will also get free access to Arena PLM, Creo+ software-as-a-service CAD and Codebeamer+ application lifecycle management tool.