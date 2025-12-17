Aretum subsidiary Miracle Systems has been awarded a position on the Missile Defense Agency’s potential $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense , or SHIELD, contract.

The government IT services contractor said the multiple-award, full and open indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract allows the company to compete for task orders that support U.S. and global defense capabilities.

“Miracle Systems’ selection to SHIELD reflects our long-standing commitment to delivering innovative, mission driven capabilities for national defense,” said Sean DuGuay , chief growth officer at Aretum.

“This vehicle gives our team a powerful platform to bring advanced engineering, digital modernization, AI enabled insights, and resilient systems integration to some of the nation’s most urgent defense challenges,” DuGuay continued.

What Is MDA’s SHIELD Contract?

SHIELD is a 10-year contract that Department of War agencies, including the MDA, can use to procure technologies or services covering the entire lifecycle of defense systems—from initial research through deployment, sustainment, modernization, cybersecurity and data integration.

The comprehensive homeland and missile defense contract vehicle, which supports the Golden Dome missile defense program, enables the company to provide support for initiatives in science and technology, research and development, modeling and simulation, systems engineering, hardware and software modernization, and emerging technologies.

Earlier in December, MDA awarded 1,014 companies spots on the SHIELD contract.