LMI’s Trish Csank on Resilient Supply Chains

Trish Csank, vice president of supply chain intelligence at LMI, said resilient supply chains are strategic enablers that help deter adversaries, protect mission assurance and maintain U.S. combat edge.

“Resilient supply chains are more than an operational safeguard, they are a form of strategic deterrence,” Csank wrote in a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

She noted that artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital twins and other digital technologies help turn fragmented supply chains into connected networks that could detect risks and recover from disruption.

Csank stressed that true resilience occurs when governance reinforces technology and vice-versa.

“This means embracing open data standards, integrating small and medium-sized suppliers into planning, and aligning resilience metrics across stakeholders,” she wrote. “When government and industry unite around a common strategy, supply chains become more than prepared for disruption—they are built to endure and become stronger.”

Role of Expertise, Collaboration in Building Resilient Supply Chains

In her LinkedIn post, the LMI executive highlighted the importance of applying expertise and advancing cross-domain collaboration in establishing resilient supply chains.

“From assessing risks in national security programs to shaping sustainment strategies in contested regions, proven logistics and transformation experience ensure resilience strategies move beyond concepts to become a force at the edge,” Csank stated. “Just as critical, cross-domain collaboration, collective intelligence, and timely awareness of stakeholder decisions—the core enablers of resilience—must be cultivated deliberately to strengthen readiness and ensure endurance under stress.”

Strengthening US Defense Supply Chains

According to Csank, organizations should not treat resilience as an afterthought. She said a resilient supply chain must run as a “thriving ecosystem” backed by technology, collaboration and “innovation at speed.”

She noted that LMI helps strengthen the country’s defense supply chains by applying its expertise in advanced analytics, logistics and mission-driven transformation efforts.