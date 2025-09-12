Systems Planning & Analysis has purchased an office building as part of its efforts to expand its global headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia. The company said Thursday that the 239,000-square-foot facility will undergo extensive renovations to provide employees with a collaborative workspace.

The expansion will also include the installation of new technologies and infrastructure to drive workforce creativity and productivity.

Supporting Local Economy

As part of the headquarters expansion, SPA will increase its workforce and create 500 new jobs. The move is expected to boost the regional economy.

“We are thrilled to deepen our roots in Alexandria and Fairfax County, two vibrant communities that have supported our growth for more than 50 years,” SPA CEO Rich Sawchak stated. “This expansion reflects our commitment to providing exceptional data-driven analytical insights to our clients while fostering innovation within our own organization. We are excited to welcome new talent and invest in the local economy.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin welcomed the investment, saying that the commonwealth also offers strategic advantages for SPA.

“The commonwealth’s strategic location, pro-business policies, and access to world-class talent made the decision to grow here easy for the SPA team,” Youngkin said. “Together, we are working to push creative boundaries in the world of data, security and national defense.”