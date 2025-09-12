in Artificial Intelligence, Government Technology, News

Carahsoft to Provide Public Sector Access to Chilldyne Electronics Cooling Technology

Michael Adams
Michael Adams. Carahsoft will work to provide government customers access to Chilldyne's offerings.
Michael Adams Director Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology will serve as public sector distributor for negative pressure liquid cooling technology provider Chilldyne under a partnership between the two companies.

Public Sector Access to Chilldyne Offerings

Carahsoft said Thursday that under the partnership, it will work to provide federal, state and local government agency customers access to Chilldyne‘s electronics cooling offerings meant to support various applications, including high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and GPU-powered workloads.

The offerings will be made available via Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts. Carahsoft’s reseller partners will also make Chilldyne’s technology available.

Government Demand for Cooling Technologies

Chilldyne Vice President of Sales David Shepard described the partnership as “a major step forward” for his company, adding, “We’re excited about the opportunities this will bring—not only to expand our footprint, but to empower more agencies to adopt sustainable, energy-efficient and leak-free cooling solution.”

For his part, Carahsoft Senior Sales Director Michael Adams noted the growing need by government agencies for cooling technologies due to increasing demand for GPU-ready infrastructure.

“Chilldyne’s innovative liquid cooling technology offers a powerful solution which meets these demands safely and seamlessly. We look forward to working with Chilldyne and our reseller partners to bring these advanced capabilities to the public sector,” Adams said.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

Rich Sawchak
Rich Sawchak, CEO of SPA. Sawchak announced SPA's global headquarters expansion.
SPA Announces Global HQ Expansion, 500 New Job Opportunities in Virginia
Josh Jackson
Josh Jackson. The SAIC EVP describes how the company is working to meet warfighters' agile needs in an interview.
‘We Must Move Faster!’—SAIC’s Josh Jackson Delves Into Tech Acceleration & Talent