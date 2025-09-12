Carahsoft Technology will serve as public sector distributor for negative pressure liquid cooling technology provider Chilldyne under a partnership between the two companies.

Public Sector Access to Chilldyne Offerings

Carahsoft said Thursday that under the partnership, it will work to provide federal, state and local government agency customers access to Chilldyne‘s electronics cooling offerings meant to support various applications, including high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and GPU-powered workloads.

The offerings will be made available via Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts. Carahsoft’s reseller partners will also make Chilldyne’s technology available.

Government Demand for Cooling Technologies

Chilldyne Vice President of Sales David Shepard described the partnership as “a major step forward” for his company, adding, “We’re excited about the opportunities this will bring—not only to expand our footprint, but to empower more agencies to adopt sustainable, energy-efficient and leak-free cooling solution.”

For his part, Carahsoft Senior Sales Director Michael Adams noted the growing need by government agencies for cooling technologies due to increasing demand for GPU-ready infrastructure.

“Chilldyne’s innovative liquid cooling technology offers a powerful solution which meets these demands safely and seamlessly. We look forward to working with Chilldyne and our reseller partners to bring these advanced capabilities to the public sector,” Adams said.