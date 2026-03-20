General Dynamics Information Technology and Seekr have collaborated to develop agentic artificial intelligence capabilities designed to support federal missions.

What Will the GDIT-Seekr Partnership Deliver?

Seekr said Thursday the partnership aims to advance digital modernization and streamline operations across government agencies. It will integrate its secure AI technologies, particularly its SeekrFlow Enterprise AI, with GDIT’s mission delivery and systems integration experience. The collaboration will leverage the AI platform to build and deploy tools intended to strengthen decision-making, enhance operational performance and reduce costs across federal environments.

“Our collaboration with Seekr will enable us to deliver differentiated, agentic AI solutions that enable our customers to advance missions faster, smarter and more securely,” said Ben Gianni , senior vice president and chief technology officer of GDIT.

What Is SeekrFlow?

SeekrFlow is an end-to-end AI operating system designed to bring together model hosting, fine-tuning, agent orchestration and observability in a single platform. It provides a secure platform that can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud, enabling faster decision-making.

Designed for mission-critical environments like air-gapped and tactical edge operations, SeekrFlow Agents enhance control, customization and reliability of AI agents deployed within government and enterprise environments.

The platform has already been deployed across the U.S. Army, Navy and other defense agencies. SeekrFlow is available through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace and Amazon Web Service’s GovCloud through AWS Marketplace.