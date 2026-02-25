The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded CGI Federal a $64 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to manage and modernize its financial management platform Compass.

The company said Tuesday that, under the IDIQ, it will apply artificial intelligence and Momentum capabilities to automate and consolidate the system.

How Will CGI Federal Modernize EPA’s Compass System?

Under the agreement, CGI will expand EPA’s existing Momentum deployment. The agency originally acquired Momentum through the Department of the Treasury’s Financial Management Quality Service Management Office marketplace, which offers agencies access to vetted financial technology providers.

CGI Federal will also provide integrated licensing, operations and maintenance services and optimize Compass within the agency’s Amazon Web Services cloud environment.

The effort is intended to enable EPA to retire legacy systems and streamline administrative processes.

“This contract reflects the strength of our long-standing collaboration and our shared commitment to responsible stewardship of public resources,” Jay Hadley, senior vice president and business unit leader for regulatory agencies at CGI, stated. “By modernizing financial systems and advancing automation, we’re helping EPA improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and deliver on the federal mandate to protect taxpayer dollars through transparency and accountability.”

How Has CGI Federal Supported EPA’s Modernization Prior to the New Contract?

The contract strengthens CGI’s longstanding relationship with EPA. In 2023, CGI won a potential $522.6 million Information Technology Enterprise Development contract to support enterprise-wide systems modernization. The company also holds a position on EPA’s Scientific Modeling, Application, Visualization, Computational Science, Software and Statistical Support blanket purchase agreement, assisting with digital transformation and financial management initiatives.