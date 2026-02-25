BigBear.ai company Ask Sage , a generative artificial intelligence platform serving government and commercial sectors, has launched OpenClaw Hardening as a Service , or OHaaS.

What Is OHaaS?

Ask Sage said Monday OHaaS is an enterprise-hardened deployment of the OpenClaw AI platform built for regulated and mission-critical environments. The platform packages the open-source OpenClaw framework with enterprise-grade security and compliance controls to enable deployment in high-security settings.

Designed for rapid deployment within 24 hours, the platform includes built-in content protections and defense-grade isolation. It runs on a government-authorized enterprise cloud and provides the documentation and security controls needed to accelerate authority-to-operate approvals, regulatory assessments and internal security reviews.

What Capabilities Does OHaaS Offer?

Unlike standard chat interfaces, OHaaS enables persistent AI agents that retain context across sessions, automate multi-step workflows, conduct research and build custom web applications through natural language prompts. Each tenant includes a dedicated application port for agent-built dashboards, portals and workflow tools.

What Industries Are Targeted?

OHaaS is engineered for regulated industries such as defense, intelligence, federal agencies, financial services, healthcare and critical infrastructure organizations that require AI capabilities aligned with rigorous security standards and compliance mandates.

Ask Sage Broadens Defense AI Offerings

The OHaaS launch builds on Ask Sage’s broader expansion across defense and federal markets. In 2025, the company introduced Ask Sage Edge, a field-deployable AI platform designed to support military operations in disconnected environments. It also deployed its Army Enterprise generative AI environment across the Department of War at Impact Level 5 classification.