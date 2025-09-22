Ask Sage , the developer of a generative artificial intelligence platform, has launched Ask Sage Edge , a turnkey field-deployable AI offering. Nicolas Chaillan , founder and CEO of Ask Sage, announced the development on LinkedIn Friday.

Chaillan said Ask Sage Edge is a platform engineered to provide production-grade generative AI capabilities for military operations in denied, degraded, intermittent and limited, or DDIL, bandwidth environments and disconnected settings like naval vessels and remote command centers. Ask Sage collaborated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise , NVIDIA , Meta and Nutanix to develop the AI-driven platform.

Bringing Advanced LLMs to Tactical Edge

The new system provides government and defense customers access to HPE Edgeline 8000, which includes an NVIDIA H100 server blade. This enables the rapid deployment of large language models like LLAMA 4 and other open source options, such as Whisper and text-to-speech, to analyze data in real-time. The platform is built on the Nutanix Kubernetes stack, providing a secure and flexible foundation for managing AI workloads. This technology allows for on-site processing of speech, imagery and text data. The pre-configured and optimized platform meets stringent compliance and security standards, eliminating risks associated with data transmission.

The company is conducting a soft launch with selected government agencies and defense industrial base customers.