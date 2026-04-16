Parsons-GSIA JV Lands Coast Guard Contract for Program Management

A joint venture between Parsons and GSI Americas, or GSIA, has secured a contract from the U.S. Coast Guard to provide program management services.

The Coast Guard operates as part of the Department of Homeland Security during peacetime, supporting a wide range of national security and public safety missions. As efforts like modernization and program management initiatives continue across the service, gain insights from experts at the 2026 Homeland Security Summit to learn about the latest developments and technologies shaping mission readiness, operations and infrastructure resilience. Register now!

What Is the Scope of the Coast Guard Contract?

Parsons said Wednesday the contract is worth approximately $25 million and has a one-year base performance period and four option years.

Under the award, the Parsons-GSIA JV will deliver program management services in support of the Coast Guard’s Force Design 2028 Execution Plan. The work will focus on advancing modernization efforts across Coast Guard assets, technology and shore infrastructure.

Martin Boson, president of engineered systems at Parsons, said the joint venture will draw on its program management experience to support the service’s modernization initiative.

“We look forward to leveraging our team’s combined global program management experience and project delivery success to support the U.S. Coast Guard in this historic modernization effort that strengthens readiness and builds a more agile, capable, and responsive force,” Boson said.

Michael Warminsky, senior vice president at GSIA, said the company brings program management services and sustainable energy platforms for federal and civilian infrastructure clients.

“We are proud to support the U.S. Coast Guard’s Force Design 2028 Execution Plan alongside Parsons, contributing to a program that enhances operational readiness, modernizes critical infrastructure, and strengthens the nation’s maritime security posture,” Warminsky added.

In November, Parsons secured a Coast Guard contract to modernize the service’s biometrics system for maritime law enforcement and national security missions.

What Is Force Design 2028?

Launched in April 2025, Force Design 2028 is the Coast Guard’s roadmap for ensuring readiness to meet future national requirements. Through the initiative, the service aims to promote a culture of innovation to protect the homeland, deliver peace through strength and counter adversaries.

The initiative focuses on four campaigns: people; organization; acquisition and contracting; and technology. Efforts under the acquisition and contracting campaign include eliminating bureaucratic delays, increasing the service’s engagement with the Defense Innovation Unit and developing a contract-tracking system to improve transparency and accountability.

In January, the Coast Guard issued an update on Force Design 2028, outlining the impacts of implemented reforms on the service’s operations, workforce readiness and capability delivery.

According to Parsons, the execution plan for the initiative is supported by $24.5 billion in funding to help modernize training centers, recapitalize systems and improve mission-critical operational capacity.