By Light and Copper River Government Solutions’ new joint venture intends to support federal technology and mission requirements

The Copper Lights JV will operate under the SBA’s mentor-protégé program, with By Light serving as mentor

The venture will initially target Department of War and U.S. Space Force opportunities

By Light Professional IT Services and Copper River Government Solutions have formed the Copper Lights joint venture , aimed at providing federal agencies with IT, cybersecurity, engineering, infrastructure and mission support work.

What Is the Copper Lights Joint Venture?

By Light said Thursday that Copper Lights was formed under the U.S. Small Business Administration’s mentor-protégé program, with By Light serving as mentor and Copper River GS as protégé. By Light brings more than two decades of experience supporting defense and federal missions, while Copper River GS contributes technology capabilities, engineering expertise and a small business contracting background. The venture will initially prioritize Department of War and U.S. Space Force requirements.

What Capabilities Will Copper Lights Provide?

The joint venture will draw on By Light’s work in cyber, communications, infrastructure, simulation and mission training, along with Copper River GS’ enterprise networks, mobility and IT capabilities, giving federal customers a partner for complex technology programs under the SBA mentor-protégé structure.

What Experience Does By Light Bring to the Joint Venture?

By Light brings experience from large-scale federal cybersecurity and defense technology programs to the new joint venture. In May, the company secured two DISA contracts worth a combined $791.9 million to support secure internet access and enterprise threat inspection for the Department of War.

The company also expanded its modeling, simulation and training portfolio through its February acquisition of Dignitas Technologies, which added system and software engineering, mission rehearsal and live, virtual and constructive training capabilities to By Light’s portfolio offerings