Siemens Government Technologies will establish an advanced manufacturing capability under an $80 million Army contract

The effort will create a secure, government-controlled facility for producing electric motor stator assemblies

SGT will perform the work in Anniston, Alabama, with the contract scheduled to run through August 2027

Siemens Government Technologies has been awarded an $80 million contract by the U.S. Army to establish an advanced manufacturing capability for electric motor stator assemblies used in unmanned aircraft systems.

What Is the Scope of the Contract?

The Department of War said Thursday the firm-fixed-price contract requires the Arlington, Virginia-based firm to establish a secure, government-controlled manufacturing capability. SGT will carry out the work in Anniston, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 9, 2027.

The Army awarded the contract after soliciting bids online and receiving 11 offers. It obligated the full amount from fiscal 2025 Army aircraft procurement funds at the time of award. The Army Contracting Command at Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, serves as the contracting activity.

What Other Government Work Has SGT Secured?

The award builds on other recent federal work for SGT. The company earned Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 Level 2 and FedRAMP High status for the Siemens Federal Cloud, which features Teamcenter enterprise product lifecycle management software, after an independent third-party assessment validated its enterprise cybersecurity and cloud security capabilities for government customers.

In April, SGT also won a task order worth up to $22.6 million to continue maintaining and supporting electronic security systems and physical security infrastructure at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Patrick Space Force Base, extending more than a decade of work along the Space Coast.