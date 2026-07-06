Siemens Government Technologies has earned CMMC 2.0 Level 2 and FedRAMP High certifications

CMMC Level 2 confirms compliance with 110 NIST SP 800-171 security controls for protecting controlled unclassified information

FedRAMP High authorizes the Siemens Federal Cloud with Teamcenter to handle sensitive federal cloud workloads

Siemens Government Technologies has earned Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, 2.0 Level 2 and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, High certifications , validating the company’s enterprise cybersecurity and cloud security capabilities for supporting government customers.

What Do the CMMC & FedRAMP Certifications Validate?

SGT said it achieved enterprise-level CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification following an independent assessment conducted by an authorized certified third-party assessment organization. Valid for three years, the certification confirms the company’s implementation of all 110 security controls required under National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 Revision 2 for protecting controlled unclassified information.

The company also received FedRAMP High authorization for the Siemens Federal Cloud featuring Teamcenter enterprise product lifecycle management software, demonstrating compliance with federal security requirements for handling sensitive but unclassified cloud data. According to Siemens, the cloud environment operates in AWS GovCloud and is designed to help agencies manage product and process data while meeting Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement and CMMC cybersecurity requirements.

How Will the Certifications Support Government Customers?

According to SGT, Teamcenter serves as the digital backbone of the Siemens Federal Cloud by connecting product data, processes and teams through a single lifecycle management environment. The platform is used by government agencies and industry organizations and was previously selected by the U.S. Air Force as a foundational system of record, supporting digital acquisition and sustainment for critical systems and technologies.

SGT President and CEO John Ustica , a four-time Wash100 Award winner, said the certifications reflect the company’s commitment to protecting sensitive information while delivering secure technologies for missions of national consequence.

The certifications also build on SGT’s recent selection as one of the initial awardees under NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement VI governmentwide acquisition contract vehicle, positioning the company to compete for task orders covering cloud, cybersecurity and other IT capabilities.