BAE Systems has delivered 19 Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicles to support U.S. military operations in extreme winter conditions

The Vermont National Guard Army Mountain Warfare School received CATVs for the first time

Additional vehicles were delivered to the Arctic Region Test Center and the Army’s 11th Airborne Division

BAE Systems has delivered 19 Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicles , or CATVs, to the U.S. military, the company said Thursday. Built for extreme winter environments, the vehicles work to support operational and training missions.

Which Military Organizations Received the CATVs?

The delivery includes the first procurement of CATVs for the Vermont National Guard Army Mountain Warfare School. Additional units were distributed to the Arctic Region Test Center and the Army’s 11th Airborne Division in Alaska. To ensure full operational readiness, military personnel will undergo training in vehicle operation and maintenance.

How Does the Delivery Support the Army’s CATV Program?

BAE Systems said the latest shipment brings the total number of CATV deliveries to 58 as it continues production under the Army’s program of record. Hagglunds, the company’s Swedish business, is working to deliver another 97 vehicles under current orders as the Army advances its goal of acquiring 487 CATVs.

The program began with the Army’s seven-year, $278.2 million contract award to BAE Systems in 2022 to replace legacy Small Unit Support Vehicles with the company’s Beowulf platform for Arctic and other extreme cold-weather operations. The Army followed with a $68 million order in 2024 for 44 additional CATVs, which expanded full-rate production.