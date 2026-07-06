Carahsoft has partnered with Rocketgraph to deliver a graph analytics platform to the public sector

Rocketgraph’s platform enables agencies to identify relationships for faster decision-making

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Carahsoft Technology and Rocketgraph have partnered to deliver the latter’s graph analytics platform to federal, state and local government agencies through a distribution agreement.

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Carahsoft said Tuesday it will serve as Rocketgraph’s Master Government Aggregator to broaden public sector access to the platform.

How Will Carahsoft Support Rocketgraph Under the Partnership?

Carahsoft will distribute Rocketgraph’s platform to public sector organizations through its reseller partners and contract vehicles, including NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft enables us to leverage its deep expertise in the Public Sector and proven ability to help innovative technologies reach Government agencies efficiently,” said Rocketgraph CEO Brock Alston. “The company’s extensive contract vehicles, strong reseller ecosystem and trusted relationships across Federal, State and Local organizations make it an ideal partner for expanding Rocketgraph’s footprint. Through this collaboration, we’re better positioned to deliver our graph analytics platform to the customers who need it most, helping them uncover critical insights and make faster, more informed decisions.”

What Is Rocketgraph?

Rocketgraph provides a graph analytics platform designed to help public sector organizations analyze and visualize large-scale, interconnected datasets. The platform enables users to map relationships across data sources such as cyber telemetry, intelligence inputs and financial records.

The system supports real-time analysis and includes a natural-language interface that allows users without specialized data science training to run complex queries and explore data relationships.

The platform is designed to integrate with existing systems and support mission-critical workloads while maintaining security and compliance requirements. It is used to support faster analysis of data patterns and assist in identifying operational risks and emerging threats.

“We are pleased to add Rocketgraph to Carahsoft’s portfolio of advanced analytics solutions supporting the Public Sector,” said Natalie Gregory, vice president for open source solutions at Carahsoft. “Rocketgraph’s powerful graph analytics platform brings a unique ability to uncover hidden relationships across complex datasets and help customers make more informed, data-driven decisions. Through our contract vehicles and reseller partners, we look forward to efficiently delivering their innovative capabilities to the U.S. Public Sector.”

How Does the Partnership Fit Into Carahsoft’s Other Public Sector Efforts?

The Rocketgraph partnership aligns with Carahsoft’s broader portfolio of public sector technology collaborations focused on data, analytics and visualization capabilities.

Carahsoft has partnered with The Modern Data Company to deliver the latter’s data operating system platform to government agency customers. In addition, the company is delivering Tom Sawyer Software’s graph-powered visualization, artificial intelligence and analytics platforms to federal agency customers under a separate distribution agreement.