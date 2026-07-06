Sarah Campbell has spent more than two decades helping government organizations accelerate defense innovation across industry, government and academia. Now serving as chief operating officer of Future Technologies Venture , which she joined full-time in May , Campbell draws on her experience spanning the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, DARPA, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and George Mason University to help the company scale as a systems integrator supporting the Department of War and intelligence community.

Throughout her career, Campbell has specialized in defense science and technology, leading international research partnerships, advancing national security policy and supporting emerging technology initiatives. Having worked across government, academia and industry, she brings a unique perspective on how those sectors collaborate to address evolving mission challenges.

In this Executive Spotlight interview, Campbell discusses the changing global defense landscape, information advantage, the future of communications infrastructure and how Future Technologies helps government customers transition emerging technologies into operational capabilities.

Overall, Campbell wants readers to know, “the future battlefield will be defined not by individual technologies, but by how effectively we connect communications, sensing, computing and decision-making into a unified operational capability.”

ExecutiveBiz: What is your outlook on the global defense landscape and what significant changes or trends are you seeing, and how are those factors moving into the GovCon market?

Sarah Campbell: The global defense landscape is evolving faster than at any point in recent memory, largely because of advances in artificial intelligence. We’re seeing communications, sensing, autonomy, AI, cyber operations and data analytics converge into a much more integrated technology environment.

One of the biggest shifts is the growing importance of information advantage. Success increasingly depends on the ability to collect, process, distribute and act on information faster than our adversaries during real-world operations. Achieving that requires more than individual systems—it requires integrated architectures that connect sensing platforms, communications networks, decision-makers and military services into a unified operational environment.

As a result, the GovCon market is placing greater emphasis on interoperability, open architectures, rapid prototyping and operational experimentation. Organizations are being asked not only to innovate, but to demonstrate how those innovations can be deployed, integrated and scaled to support mission outcomes.

ExecutiveBiz: What do you think is the most overlooked part of the bid process, and how does your company set itself apart from competitors in this area?

Campbell: Operational transition is one of the most overlooked parts of the acquisition process. Many organizations focus heavily on the technology they’re trying to sell, but government customers are increasingly asking a different question: How do we move from concept to operational capability?

Innovation only matters if it succeeds in an operational environment. At Future Technologies, we spend a great deal of time thinking about integration, deployment and adoption. Rather than promoting a particular technology, we focus on helping customers determine which solutions best accomplish their mission.

Another differentiator is our role as a vendor-agnostic systems integrator. We aren’t tied to a specific technology provider. Our priority is identifying the best solution for the mission and bringing together multiple technology providers to deliver a successful operational outcome.

ExecutiveBiz: What do you think are the most pressing national security threats we’re facing today, and how is your organization addressing those threats?

Campbell: Decision cycles continue to compress across national security, making information advantage increasingly important. Whether we’re discussing peer competition, autonomous systems, cyber threats, contested communications or unmanned systems, decision-makers are operating in environments where information is abundant but difficult to manage.

The challenge is no longer collecting data. It’s transforming that data into actionable awareness. During my time at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, we had enormous amounts of information available, but the real challenge was delivering the right information to decision-makers quickly enough to influence operations.

That requires resilient communications, secure infrastructure, effective sensor integration, edge processing capabilities and architectures that move information rapidly to the people who need it.

Future Technologies helps organizations build the connectivity foundation that enables those capabilities. Communications infrastructure is becoming increasingly important because it serves as the backbone for data sharing, situational awareness and mission execution. Connecting systems and operators in ways that support faster, better decision-making is central to our mission.

ExecutiveBiz: What barriers remain in achieving widespread 5G deployment and getting 5G into the hands of our warfighters?

Campbell: The conversation around 5G has evolved significantly. Several years ago, the focus was primarily on deploying the network itself. Today, the more important question is how advanced communications capabilities contribute to operational and national security outcomes.

The challenge is no longer simply deploying 5G infrastructure. It’s integrating communications capabilities into a broader ecosystem that includes sensing, positioning, edge computing, autonomy, artificial intelligence and mission applications.

Military environments are also fundamentally different from commercial ones. National security missions require resiliency, security, mobility and operation in contested environments, all of which add significant complexity.

At the same time, we’ve made tremendous progress. Open architectures, private wireless technologies, edge computing platforms and advanced spectrum-sharing approaches are creating new opportunities to deliver these capabilities.

The next phase of innovation will be less about deploying networks in isolation and more about using communications infrastructure as part of a broader information and situational awareness architecture. Ultimately, warfighters don’t care whether a capability is labeled 5G, private wireless or something else. They care whether it helps them make better decisions, operate more effectively and accomplish the mission.