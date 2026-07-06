Boeing’s MQ-28 Integrates With US Air Force, Coalition Aircraft in Valiant Shield 2026

MQ-28 Ghost Bat has participated in Exercise Valiant Shield 2026 alongside U.S. and coalition aircraft in a joint environment

MQ-28 operated with multiple platforms, including F-35 and F-15EX aircraft, to support interoperability objectives

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Boeing’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat collaborative combat aircraft, or CCA, participated in Exercise Valiant Shield 2026 alongside U.S. Air Force and coalition aircraft as part of efforts to advance CCA integration in joint operations.

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How Did MQ-28 Support CCA Integration During Valiant Shield 2026?

Boeing said Thursday MQ-28 operated with several platforms, including F-35A, F-35B, F-15EX, HC-130, E-3, E-2D, EA-18G and RC-135, while integrating with forces from U.S. Pacific Command during Valiant Shield 2026 in June to support the USAF’s Experimental Operations Unit’s CCA integration objectives, marking the first time a CCA was deployed in a multinational, joint operational exercise.

During the exercise, the aircraft supported integration objectives led by the Air Force’s Experimental Operations Unit while operating across the Marianas Island Range Complex in the Western Pacific. Boeing said the activity supported evaluation of interoperability and the refinement of tactics, techniques and procedures in a joint force environment.

Steve Parker, president and CEO of Boeing’s defense, space and security, said participation in the exercise marked a milestone for the platform and demonstrated human-machine teaming capabilities alongside crewed aircraft.

“We’ve proven that it’s combat capable and now U.S. military, along with allied and partner forces, are able to test it first-hand and experience the value and advantage that CCA bring to the force mix,” added Parker.

Amy List, vice president and managing director of Boeing’s defense business in Australia, said the exercise highlighted the maturity of the platform and its readiness for allied air forces.

What Is Valiant Shield?

Valiant Shield is a biennial exercise designed to integrate joint and coalition forces. During the 2026 iteration, MQ-28 Ghost Bat participated alongside crewed aircraft to support Air Force Experimental Operations Unit objectives focused on interoperability and tactical development across the Western Pacific region. The exercise brought together air, maritime and other assets to refine coordination and operational readiness across multiple domains.

What Is MQ-28 Ghost Bat?

MQ-28 Ghost Bat is an Australian-developed unmanned CCA designed to operate alongside crewed platforms. Boeing developed the aircraft using open mission systems and government reference architectures to enable integration of mission payloads and support operations with fourth-, fifth- and sixth-generation aircraft. The system is designed to enhance fleet capability through human-machine teaming in contested environments.

What Is Air Force CCA?

CCA is the Air Force’s initiative to develop semi-autonomous aircraft designed to operate alongside crewed platforms, complement major weapons systems and serve as force multipliers for the joint force. As part of the Next Generation Air Dominance Family of Systems, the program seeks to integrate open-systems architectures to facilitate the continuous iteration of autonomy and mission systems capabilities.

The Air Force has begun integrating and testing its Autonomy Government Reference Architecture across multiple vendor platforms as part of the CCA program.

In February, the service awarded four propulsion development contracts to Beehive Industries, Honeywell, Pratt & Whitney and a team of GE Aerospace and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to mature designs for future autonomous aircraft, including CCA Increment 2 and other autonomous collaborative platforms.

In December, the service designated Northrop Grumman’s semi-autonomous prototype aircraft, Project Talon, as YFQ-48A under the program.

In August 2025, the Air Force announced that the YFQ-42A prototype, developed with General Atomics, completed its inaugural flight as the platform transitioned into flight testing.