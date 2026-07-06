Iridium Acquires Aireon

Iridium has acquired ADS-B operator Aireon

Aireon will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Iridium, focusing on air traffic surveillance and aviation data services

Aireon CEO Don Thoma will continue serving as chief executive but report to Iridium CEO Matt Desch

Iridium Communications announced Monday the completion of its acquisition of Aireon , a company it originally established in 2011 as a joint venture with several global air navigation service providers. Aireon is the operator of the space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast, or ADS-B, air traffic surveillance system, which already operates using Iridium NEXT satellites . The acquisition is seen to combine Aireon’s air traffic surveillance and aviation intelligence services with the satellite communications and positioning, navigation and timing capabilities of Iridium, resulting in the latter’s expanded presence in the aviation ecosystem.

The final terms of the acquisition have not been revealed, but about 39% of Aireon was already previously owned by Iridium. The McLean, Virginia-based company said in May that it would acquire the remaining 61% stake for approximately $366.7 million.

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How Will Aireon Be Part of Iridium?

Following the acquisition, Aireon will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Iridium. Its focus will continue to be air traffic surveillance and aviation data services.

Aireon CEO Don Thoma will carry on serving as chief executive, but will now report to Iridium CEO and 12-time Wash100 Award winner Matt Desch .

Commenting on the acquisition, Desch said, “Iridium and Aireon are fully aligned in our mission to advance the future of aviation safety. What began as a bold vision more than a decade ago has become a foundational capability for global air traffic management, delivering real-time surveillance and operational intelligence on a truly global scale. Together, we will continue investing in the technologies and innovations that we believe will make aviation safer, more efficient, and more resilient for decades to come.”

Is Iridium Getting Acquired by Rocket Lab?

The development comes on the heels of Iridium announcing late last month that it will be acquired by Rocket Lab via a cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $8 billion . That proposed acquisition will see Iridium’s capabilities combine with Rocket Lab’s launch services, spacecraft manufacturing and space systems expertise.

Desch said that the Iridium-Rocket Lab deal will “accelerate the next generation of IoT, aviation, maritime, PNT, and national security capabilities” and bring about “a fully integrated, end-to-end space company.”

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2027, subject to Iridium stockholder approval, regulatory clearances and other customary closing conditions.