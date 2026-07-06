StratasCorp secured a $99 million Navy bridge contract to continue supporting Military Sealift Command C4 operations

The IT company will provide technical support for shipboard C4 systems and MSC network operations centers

The sole-source award extends work through December 2027 at locations worldwide

StratasCorp Technologies has secured a $99 million bridge contract from the U.S. Navy to continue providing command, control, communications and computers, or C4, operations and sustainment support for the Military Sealift Command, or MSC, fleet .

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What Does the Contract Cover?

The Department of War said Wednesday the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract calls for technical support for C4 capabilities installed aboard MSC ships. The Virginia-based IT company will also help operate and sustain the MSC network operations centers, or NOC.

What Are the Contract Details?

The Navy used a sole-source acquisition, soliciting a proposal directly from StratasCorp as the incumbent contractor. Work began June 30, 2026, at multiple locations worldwide and is scheduled to continue through Dec. 30, 2027.

How Does the Award Build on Prior Work?