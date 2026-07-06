- StratasCorp secured a $99 million Navy bridge contract to continue supporting Military Sealift Command C4 operations
- The IT company will provide technical support for shipboard C4 systems and MSC network operations centers
- The sole-source award extends work through December 2027 at locations worldwide
StratasCorp Technologies has secured a $99 million bridge contract from the U.S. Navy to continue providing command, control, communications and computers, or C4, operations and sustainment support for the Military Sealift Command, or MSC, fleet.
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What Does the Contract Cover?
The Department of War said Wednesday the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract calls for technical support for C4 capabilities installed aboard MSC ships. The Virginia-based IT company will also help operate and sustain the MSC network operations centers, or NOC.
What Are the Contract Details?
The Navy used a sole-source acquisition, soliciting a proposal directly from StratasCorp as the incumbent contractor. Work began June 30, 2026, at multiple locations worldwide and is scheduled to continue through Dec. 30, 2027.
How Does the Award Build on Prior Work?
The bridge contract extends StratasCorp’s longstanding support for MSC’s C4 operations. The company first secured a potential five-year, $210 million contract in 2018 to provide services supporting the MSC fleet. The Navy subsequently awarded StratasCorp a $31.2 million task order in 2021 to continue supporting MSC’s C4 capabilities, NOCs and future Navy fleet NOC C4 technologies. In June 2025, the service followed with a $46.3 million task order to for continuous C4 support through June 29, 2026.