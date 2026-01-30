Carahsoft Technology and the Modern Data Company have partnered to deliver the latter’s data operating system platform to government agency customers under a partnership agreement.

Carahsoft said Thursday it will serve as Modern’s Master Government Aggregator to broaden public sector access to the DataOS platform.

How Will Carahsoft Support the Modern Data Company Under the Partnership?

Carahsoft said it will make Modern’s DataOS platform available to government agencies through its reseller partners and contract vehicles, including the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Rick Rosenburg, head of public sector at The Modern Data Company, said the company is pleased to work with Carahsoft to bring DataOS to the public sector.

“Government agencies are under pressure to modernize data infrastructure, enable mission outcomes and comply with rapidly evolving policy mandates. By pairing DataOS with Carahsoft’s experienced team and trusted partner ecosystem, we make it seamless for agencies to accelerate AI activation, unify data, accelerate analytics and securely unlock value across their organizations,” added Rosenburg.

What Is DataOS?

DataOS is an enterprise data operating system designed to integrate data from multiple sources without requiring migration.

The platform could help agencies virtually connect, operationalize and government data, whether in a private cloud, on-premise or across multicloud environments. It enables organizations to access and manage data for analytics, artificial intelligence and reporting initiatives while supporting data governance and regulatory compliance requirements.

Carahsoft Sales Director Alex Whitworth said DataOS is designed to help government agencies simplify complex data infrastructures.

“DataOS empowers agencies to integrate and govern data across complex environments without disrupting mission workloads. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with The Modern Data Company to improve data accessibility, strengthen security posture and accelerate digital transformation initiatives across the Public Sector,” added Whitworth.

What Does Modern Data Company Do?

The Modern Data Company provides enterprise data management support for organizations. The Palo Alto, California-based company’s data operating system, DataOS, is designed to unify data across silos to help organizations operationalize data without migration.

What Are Carahsoft’s Other Public Sector Data Platform Partnerships?

Carahsoft has expanded its public sector data technology offerings through several distribution and partnership agreements. The company teamed with Info Bastion to make the Bastilon unified data platform available to government agencies via its reseller network.

Carahsoft also partnered with Unstructured to distribute that latter’s data management platform designed to help agencies process and transform unstructured data into formats optimized for AI.

In November, Carahsoft agreed to deliver Dataloop’s data infrastructure platform to federal, state and local governments to accelerate data preparation for AI deployments.