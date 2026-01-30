Air Force Orders More Boeing MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopters

“Boeing has secured a new contract from the U.S. Air Force to build four additional MH-139A Grey Wolf multimission helicopters.

The order brings the total number of aircraft under contract to 38, the company said Thursday.

How Many Boeing Grey Wolf Helicopters Has the Air Force Acquired?

The award marks the second MH-139A production deal in five months and follows a $173 million contract issued in September for eight helicopters.

“The quick succession of contracts demonstrates that the U.S. Air Force is all in on bringing the MH-139A capability to the warfighter as quickly as possible,” stated Azeem Khan, the company’s MH-139 program director. “Our team is dedicated to delivering and maintaining these aircraft, driven by a commitment to excellence, where safety and quality are our top priorities.”

Boeing has so far delivered 21 Grey Wolf aircraft to the Air Force, including 12 produced under a low-rate initial production contract awarded in 2023.

What Capabilities Does the MH-139A Grey Wolf Provide?

MH-139A is based on Leonardo’s AW139 and modified with military-specific equipment to carry out patrol, search and rescue, firefighting, and troop and cargo transport missions. The aircraft features a modular cabin with seating for up to 11 people and integrated avionics and communications systems. It has a maximum range of 410 nautical miles, a top speed of 167 knots and a service ceiling of 20,000 feet.