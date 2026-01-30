Voyager Technologies is moving forward with a major manufacturing expansion in Colorado to support rising U.S. demand for missile defense and tactical munitions components.

The company said Thursday it has broken ground on a new phase of its Voyager American Defense Complex in Pueblo, a project designed to increase domestic capacity for energetics, propellants and weapon-system enabling materials.

What Will Voyager’s Facility Add to US Energetics Production?

The complex will span about 150,000 square feet and will be located at PuebloPlex, the site of the former Pueblo Army Depot. Voyager noted the property includes extensive storage infrastructure with more than 1,000 Earth-covered magazines and could house chemical and black powder development efforts, which secured over $39 million in federal funding tied to reshoring critical energetics resources. The complex will feature manufacturing, assembly and testing design integrated with automation and robotics to shorten production and delivery timelines.

“As global threats increase and the Department of War accelerates missile-defense and tactical-munitions orders, Voyager is expanding the U.S. industrial base with the capacity, scale and speed needed to meet national-security demand,” said Voyager President Matt Kuta.

The former Pueblo Army Depot property was declared surplus in 2013 and is being redeveloped for industrial use and job creation.

How Does the Pueblo Project Fit Voyager’s Broader Defense Push?

The expansion follows Voyager’s continued focus on national security programs. The company rebranded in 2025 as Voyager Technologies and aligned its business structure around defense, national security, space systems and commercial space infrastructure.

Voyager has also expanded its work in AI-enabled defense systems, including collaborations in space domain awareness and investments that support battlefield decision-making.