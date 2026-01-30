Integral Federal has expanded its digital modernization portfolio by joining the ServiceNow Partner Program as a consulting and implementation partner.

Integral Federal said Thursday that the partnership strengthens its ability to support agencies seeking to modernize operations and improve service delivery.

How Will the ServiceNow Partnership Support Federal Modernization?

As a ServiceNow partner, Integral Federal will gain access to the ServiceNow AI Platform, which deploys artificial intelligence into enterprise workflows to assist in decision making, and a broad set of tools, training and technical resources to accelerate time to value and drive operational impact.

“Federal agencies are under increasing pressure to modernize while maintaining secure, reliable operations,” Amanda Windle, chief growth officer at Integral Federal, stated.

“Our partnership with ServiceNow positions Integral to support intelligent, AI-powered workflows that improve visibility, automate processes, accelerate digital transformation, and enable agencies to operate more efficiently in support of their missions,” the executive added.

As a consulting and implementation partner, Integral Federal will also provide guidance for ServiceNow adoption and scaling.

What Is Integral Federal?

Integral Federal has over three decades of experience supporting national security, defense and civilian customers with integrated technologies, digital transformation and systems engineering tailored to meet complex government requirements.

In late 2025, Integral Federal was selected for the Missile Defense Agency’s Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense, or SHIELD, multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at $151 billion. Under SHIELD, Integral Federal will contribute systems engineering expertise, including support for testing, integration and experimentation of advanced avionics systems.

The company also recently broadened access to its services by joining the Amazon Web Services Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community. Through the marketplace, agencies can more easily procure Integral Federal’s data science, application lifecycle management and IT support services.