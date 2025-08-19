Voyager Technologies has announced its investment in Latent AI, a company that develops artificial intelligence technologies for government and military customers.

The companies did not disclose the amount being invested, but Voyager said Monday it expects the move to enhance its capability to aid decision-making on the battlefield.

Voyager, Latent AI Team Up

Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Latent AI offers AI models that deliver mission-critical intelligence on orbit, in theater and at the tactical edge.

“AI is transforming the edge from a passive collector to an active combat multiplier,” commented Voyager CEO Dylan Taylor. “We’re making the leap from merely collecting data at the edge to understanding it instantly, putting mission intelligence where the mission happens in real time.”

Voyager provides communications and intelligence collection systems, advanced space technology, in-space infrastructure and mission support services. Its onboard processors and other space-based platforms can run AI applications and analysis.

“Traditional AI relies on sending data thousands of miles to cloud resources – impractical when operating in space or contested environments,” explained Jags Kandasamy, CEO of Latent AI. “Voyager’s investment accelerates our mission to put AI processing power exactly where operators need it most: at the point of decision.”

The companies also plan to expand partner ecosystems.