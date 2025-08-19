Salesforce Launches Agentic AI Platform for Public Sector

Salesforce has announced the launch of Agentforce for Public Sector , an agentic artificial intelligence platform designed to help government agencies address staffing issues and meet rising public expectations.

Enhancing Government Service

The platform will work to provide agencies with a digital workforce of intelligent AI agents that can operate autonomously to perform complex tasks within established guardrails, Salesforce said Tuesday.

By utilizing the Agentforce for Public Sector’s AI agents, government agencies can streamline their operations, enabling their personnel to respond faster and more efficiently. It enhances public service, simplifies enforcement and minimizes risks to employees, while addressing concerns with data privacy and security. The platform, which runs securely on Amazon Web Services, adheres to strict compliance standards, including Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High, Protected-B and IRAP.

Early Adopter of Agentforce for Public Sector

The city of Kyle in Texas is one of the first to employ Agentforce for Public Sector. The city leverages the platform to establish a centralized service model and bolster community engagement. Agentforce enables residents to easily access information and track service requests.

“Agentforce has greatly enhanced our ability to deliver an exceptional customer experience, work more efficiently and drive cost containment,” said Jesse Elizondo, assistant city manager of Kyle.