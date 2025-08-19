Raytheon has conducted a demonstration of the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor , or LTAMDS.

Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor Flight Test

The RTX business said Monday the LTAMDS completed a 360-degree flight test utilizing a secondary radar array to detect and engage a target that mimics a real-world threat. The radar operated alongside an Integrated Battle Command System to enable a PAC-3 MSE missile intercept of the target. The test also confirmed the radar’s integration with the Large Tactical Power Source, or LTPS.

The demonstration follows the system’s recent Milestone C designation, which marked the shift from prototype to production and deployment. The LTAMDS has completed nine progressively complex flight tests, validating its effectiveness against real-world threats.

With three high-capacity radar arrays providing full coverage, the LTAMDS is engineered to defeat large-scale coordinated attacks involving drones, advanced aircraft, and ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missiles.

Raytheon’s Tom Laliberty Comments on the LTAMDS