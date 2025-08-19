in DOD, News

Raytheon Conducts Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor Flight Test

Logo/rtx.com
Raytheon logo. Raytheon has demonstrated its Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor.
LTAMDS test

Raytheon has conducted a demonstration of the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, or LTAMDS.

Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor Flight Test

The RTX business said Monday the LTAMDS completed a 360-degree flight test utilizing a secondary radar array to detect and engage a target that mimics a real-world threat. The radar operated alongside an Integrated Battle Command System to enable a PAC-3 MSE missile intercept of the target. The test also confirmed the radar’s integration with the Large Tactical Power Source, or LTPS.

The demonstration follows the system’s recent Milestone C designation, which marked the shift from prototype to production and deployment. The LTAMDS has completed nine progressively complex flight tests, validating its effectiveness against real-world threats.

With three high-capacity radar arrays providing full coverage, the LTAMDS is engineered to defeat large-scale coordinated attacks involving drones, advanced aircraft, and ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missiles.

Raytheon’s Tom Laliberty Comments on the LTAMDS

“LTAMDS’ 360-degree full-sector sensing capabilities specifically address massive, coordinated attacks from adversaries,” said Tom Laliberty, president of land and air defense systems at Raytheon. “As international demand grows, Raytheon continues to invest in our production capacity to quickly deliver this critical capability to customers,” he added.

Written by Miles Jamison

