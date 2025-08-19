Bill Boucek Named AllClear Aerospace & Defense CEO

AllClear Aerospace & Defense has appointed Bill Boucek, a seasoned defense supply chain executive, as CEO.

The Miramar, Florida-based company said Monday that Boucek’s appointment follows AllClear’s completion of a comprehensive recapitalization effort in June.

AllClear provides critical aftermarket components and mission-ready sustainment platforms and services for military aircraft.

Leading AllClear Through Its Next Phase of Growth

“Bill brings significant depth of industry knowledge and relationships to the CEO role given his time in military procurement, as well as the private sector,” said Jame Donath, chairman of the board at AllClear.

“We expect his hands-on leadership style to have an immediate impact on our operations as AllClear looks to capitalize on favorable trends in the defense aftermarket to grow our business, both domestically and abroad,” Donath added.

Boucek expressed his excitement about joining AllClear, which he said is poised to secure new opportunities in local and international markets.

“The defense aftermarket is evolving, and AllClear is ready to meet that growing demand with the full range of capabilities on which our customers rely,” he added.

Who Is Bill Boucek?

Boucek has over two decades of leadership experience across the Department of Defense’s global sustainment and readiness enterprise. He directed mission-critical aviation and multidomain supply chain, sustainment and logistics operations within the Defense Logistics Agency and led readiness initiatives at U.S. Special Operations Command.

He previously served as president of KMM, a national logistics and services company, and launched Grant Thornton’s national supply chain consulting practice.

The U.S. Navy veteran serves on the board of the DLA Foundation.

The Villanova University civil engineering graduate has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.