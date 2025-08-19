Three military veterans have been appointed as directors in the U.S. Navy account team of global artificial intelligence-led professional services firm Guidehouse.

Joe Shepherd, Guidehouse partner and U.S. Navy and Space account lead, said in a statement issued Monday that the new members’ entry demonstrates the company’s focus on providing services aligned with evolving Navy and Marine Corps priorities. “These leaders bring deep domain knowledge and a history of driving transformation in complex defense environments,” Shepherd stressed.

Guidehouse’s three new Navy account directors, all retired senior naval officers, are:

Stephen Murray

Murray served as a Navy rear admiral and the first senior military acquisition adviser to the assistant secretary for development and acquisition, with his role focused on sustainment and warfighting readiness. He also oversaw surface ship sustainment for NAVSEA PMS 443. He will work to support Guidehouse in addressing the Navy’s acquisition and sustainment challenges.

Thomas Neville III

A retired Navy captain, Neville’s previous Navy roles include serving as a supplier officer for the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, NAVSEA director of contracts, commanding officer of Defense Logistics Agency distribution at Norfolk and force supply officer for the Commander Naval Surface Force Atlantic. Neville’s Guidehouse role will focus on keeping the company’s readiness and sustainment services for the Navy aligned with fleet operational requirements.

Manuel Xavier Lugo

Another former Navy captain, Lugo was a previous mission commander of Task Force Lima, a Department of Defense effort to assess generative artificial intelligence. Already with a 30-year experience in innovation, he was also previously division chief for the AI warfighter capabilities team of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Enterprise Platforms and Services Directorate. In addition, Lugo was a former branch head of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations’ N4L6 leading Navy efforts on emerging logistics IT. At Guidehouse, he will support Navy clients integrate advanced technologies into naval operations and missions.