Joe Shepherd , partner at Guidehouse , has 25 years of experience helping federal customers, the defense industrial base and research laboratories solve the most complex engineering challenges. He leverages his U.S. Navy service as an intelligence specialist and previous experience at a global management and technology consulting firm to help his clients enhance key capabilities while fostering innovation and collaboration.

Shepherd sat down with ExecutiveBiz for his first Spotlight interview, sharing his perspective on the stakeholder relationship management and partnerships required to make the proposed Golden Dome homeland missile defense system work, how Guidehouse is helping the U.S. Navy accelerate fleet readiness and disrupting the technological status quo.

ExecutiveBiz: You started at Guidehouse as a partner in December. What are you focused on in your current role?

Joe Shepherd: I dedicated more than 30 years to pursuing my passion for advancing national security through service and engineering leadership. Since my early years as an intelligence specialist in the U.S. Navy, I have served as a government civilian, spent time at a university affiliated research center and held multiple leadership roles at top defense firms. My primary focus has been on major weapon system development efforts and I’ve led multiple operationally-focused rapid prototyping of capabilities for warfighters. I also enjoy diving into technical details as well as coaching and mentoring rising leaders.

I lead initiatives at Guidehouse, a global professional services firm, to expand our defense and security footprint. My focus includes readiness and sustainment, operational excellence and delivering technology-enabled solutions that meet the evolving needs of the DOD. I also serve as the partner account lead for our U.S. Navy and space lines of business.

EBiz: What brought you to Guidehouse? What sets Guidehouse apart?

Shepherd: I was drawn to Guidehouse by its entrepreneurial culture and strong growth since its inception in 2018. What stood out was the firm’s model—integrating advisory, technology and managed services to deliver outcomes at scale. The backing and investment from Bain Capital in areas critical to our national security and strengthening our industrial base were the icing on the cake for me. The opportunity to leverage this powerful institutional foundation to lead market and capability expansion across the defense and security sectors is what motivated me to come to Guidehouse.

Since joining, I’ve seen firsthand how our teams blend mission understanding with commercial insights to deliver trusted, tech-enabled solutions and share best practices learned across projects. We focus on building and maintaining trust with our clients, putting their missions at the forefront of everything we do. From financial management projects to technology solutions, we always use their mission to guide us.

We are continuing to add incredible talent to our team by bringing on former military and government executives that can speak directly to challenges key clients are facing and push for innovation and improvement. The caliber of talent we continue to attract speaks volumes about the strength of our platform.

EBiz: Can you share an instance where you introduced a solution that disrupted the status quo and brought significant value to a client?

Shepherd: For more than a decade, I led technology maturation and rapid prototyping of directed energy technologies, such as high energy lasers. I have several examples that I wish I could share. But that experience informs our current approach—disrupting the status quo with solutions that are informed by experience, but not bound by it.

At Guidehouse, we’re helping the U.S. Navy accelerate fleet readiness through our support of the Surface Navy Type Commander’s Readiness Operations Center-Materiel, or ROC-M. By combining deep surface warfare and supply corps expertise with advanced analytics and AI-enabled tools, we’re helping to optimize warship sufficiency, reduce equipment degradation and enable data-driven decisions.

These solutions drive mission capability, ensuring a combat-ready fleet positioned for measurable operational success. We are continually innovating and applying our AI focus and investments for more automated, efficient and effective solutions for predictive analytics to drive fleet readiness. This work reflects our broader mission across the DOD: transforming readiness and sustainment through integrated solutions that align with the U.S. Navy’s Combat Surge Ready objectives.

Guidehouse is supporting efforts across the DOD to transform the way organizations deliver and sustain readiness to better enable the warfighter and prepare for major conflict. This is a daunting task as sustainment funding levels and manning shortfalls will not recover overnight. Additionally, the industrial base is challenged to expand to produce diminishing or obsolete parts in the near term. The DOD must use resources differently to embrace the interplay of manning, training and operational maintenance requirements. This will help it make timely and strategic decisions to tackle existing and emergency readiness challenges and proactively predict future mission requirements.

We are also supporting the DOD and the services in this transformation by providing advanced analytic tools to improve the material readiness of platforms to meet the demands from operational commanders. Guidehouse automates processes, creates sustainable dashboards and automated reports, establishes the foundations of data governance, and delivers change management solutions and strategic communications. This helps organizations adopt and scale modified readiness and sustainment processes.

EBiz: What are some of the challenges currently facing your DOD clients? What priorities do you anticipate?

Shepherd: Readiness and sustainment and strengthening our military manufacturing industrial base remain top priorities for our DOD clients. Guidehouse brings differentiated capabilities to these challenges by combining deep domain expertise with advanced manufacturing, AI and data-driven solutions. We have the talent with domain expertise, key stakeholder relationships and the technology know-how to address these challenges proactively to make the biggest impact for our national security customers.

Guidehouse recently published its 2025 Tech Guide , which provides actionable insights to government leaders looking to implement new technology quickly and safely.

Other big challenges include large-scale and complex initiatives such as the Golden Dome for America missile defense system. In this case, the continental U.S. needs an impenetrable defense system against evolving threats that is layered and includes all warfare domains.

Such a system must be developed with an unprecedented sense of urgency that will require breaking down bureaucracy, statutory change and strong coalition relationships. This is not a technology challenge, per se. But, instead, it is a challenge related to the federation of existing systems and capabilities that will require stakeholder relationship management and partnerships unlike what we have had to previously achieve across the services, industrial base and international partners, all working seamlessly together.

These are challenges that Guidehouse is well positioned to address. We bring discrete yet synergistic acquisition, technical, business and operational activities and solutions that collectively enable program success. But, typically, these require different dedicated staff, expertise and deployment across the lifecycle of a large complex program or capability.

For example, the Guidehouse suite of technology tools, dashboards, systems and processes can be customized and scaled to integrate, manage and assess all the data and outputs generated by the various programs and stakeholders of a federated system such as Golden Dome. Our tech-driven capabilities will be critical to the nation’s ability to make real-time informed decisions and manage risk and drive efficient, effective outcomes for programs of national importance.