Raft Names Daniel Laubach as Growth VP

Raft has promoted Daniel Laubach to vice president of growth. Laubach, who announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post on Friday, was previously the company’s senior director of programs.

Daniel Laubach’s Career Highlights

The executive has been part of Raft since January 2024, starting out as a technical product director responsible for projects involving the U.S. Air and Space Forces, and other Department of Defense entities.

Before joining Raft, Laubach was a senior program manager of the Air Force Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities program. In the said role, he was the decision authority for all developmental testing and support related to AF TENCAP development projects. He also helped AF TENCAP military, civil service employees and contractors in acquisition strategy development, technology transition, risk management, agile development and rapid prototyping best practices implementation, and provided critical support to Space Systems Command as the technical point of contact for satellite control.

Laubach’s service in the Air Force includes time spent as an acquisition manager for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and as an aircraft maintenance officer.

Laubach holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Liberty University.