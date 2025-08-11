in DOD, News

Summit 7, Defense Trade Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Support DIB Regulatory Compliance

Summit 7, a cybersecurity and compliance solutions company, has teamed up with defense trade advisory and compliance managed services provider Defense Trade Solutions, or DTS, to deliver more comprehensive support to defense contractors.

Under the partnership, DTS will provide trade compliance advisory support to Summit 7 clients. Meanwhile, Summit 7 will serve as DTS’ preferred partner for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification readiness, cloud security and compliance with National Institute of Standards and Technology guidelines for controlled unclassified information.

Summit 7, DTS to Support DIB Customers

The companies will also combine expertise in International Traffic in Arms Regulations, Export Administration Regulations, Technology Security & Foreign Disclosure, Microsoft cloud transformation and cybersecurity architecture to ensure that defense industrial base suppliers can meet export and cybersecurity compliance mandates and achieve CMMC certification.

The partnership also covers compliance with the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement requirement for protecting defense information and cyber incident reporting.

“This partnership reflects our long-standing belief that cybersecurity doesn’t exist in a vacuum,” commented Kathy Gibbs, director of partners and alliances at Summit 7. “By joining forces with DTS, we’re empowering contractors to align their cybersecurity and export compliance strategies from day one, reducing risk and accelerating mission readiness.”

“Summit 7 is the gold standard when it comes to cybersecurity and CMMC readiness in the defense space,” said DTS President Steven Casazza. “We are excited to partner with an organization that not only shares our national security mission but also complements our expertise with deep technical capability and scalable security solutions for defense contractors of all sizes.”
 

