Galvion Technologies has received a U.S. Navy contract valued at nearly $131.4 million for the procurement of Integrated Helmet Systems, or IHS. The firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract also includes the delivery of associated helmet components and accessories, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Navy Contract Details

The contract provides a five-year maximum ordering period, with the company’s work to be performed in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with completion expected by August 2030. Funding will be determined with each order.

Prior Product Development OTA

The helmets’ procurement follows through on an earlier Galvion product development program for the IHS under an other transaction agreement with Marine Corps Systems Command.

The company used its PDxT helmet’s design as a basis for the IHS. The customized design for the Marines features an advanced combat helmet front shape that easily integrates currently available accessories. The helmet’s ridged-back design allows structural stability and additional user protection.