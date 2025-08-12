Seasoned IT executive Jeffrey Peterson announced on LinkedIn on Monday that he has been appointed vice president of enterprise business systems at ASRC Federal.

Peterson ‘s Previous Roles at Leidos

Before joining the Reston, Virginia-based company, Peterson worked at Leidos for more than 11 years, most recently serving concurrently as its vice president of strategy, architecture and engineering, and deputy and interim chief information officer, according to his LinkedIn profile. His stint at Leidos began in September 2013 as VP of enterprise architecture and infrastructure engineering.

Other Private Sector Engagements

Peterson also previously held the enterprise architect role at SAIC for over eight years and at Southern California Edison for three years. In addition, he had served Bank of the West as IT project manager and service management consultant, following a two-year stint at American Honda Motor Company as IT services manager.

A former U.S. Army infantryman with three years of military service, Peterson holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Redlands.