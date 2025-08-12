NASA Announces Winners of $105M Helium Supply Contract

NASA has awarded three companies spots on a contract valued up to $105.1 million to supply its facilities with helium products. The awardees include Messer, Linde and Airgas U.S.A., the space agency said Friday.

NASA uses helium for pressurizing ground and flight fluid systems, purging hydrogen systems, precise welding and cooling materials various.

NASA Contract Details

Under the fixed-price indefinite-delivery requirements contract with firm-fixed-price delivery orders, the companies will provide around 2.6 million liters of liquid helium and over 90 million standard cubic feet of gaseous helium to agency facilities in various locations.

Work will be conducted from Oct.1, 2025, through Sept. 30, 2027. The contract could extend to Sept. 30, 2030, if all three one-year extension options are used.

2022 Helium Supply Contract

Messer and Linde were also awardees under an earlier NASA contract for helium products. That award, issued in 2022, called for 87.7 million standard cubic feet of gaseous helium and 1.4 million liters of liquid helium. The award had a value of $149 million.