Viasat Launches HaloNet to Boost Near-Earth Communications

Viasat has launched the HaloNet portfolio, a new suite of services featuring comprehensive and modular capabilities designed to streamline near-Earth communications.

Unifying Space & Ground Communications

The global satellite communications firm said Monday HaloNet is intended to develop a unified connectivity architecture composed of space-based and ground-based networks that will deliver seamless real-time connectivity to thousands of space vehicles spanning all orbital inclinations at any latitude. HaloNet is also meant to support missions in low Earth orbit and medium Earth orbit, meeting the evolving needs of government and commercial operators.

The satellite communication system provides launch and orbital communications services, including multi-band GEO-relay and direct-to-Earth satellite communications services. Its services can be customized to meet customers’ specific needs.

HaloNet combines Viasat’s space and ground capabilities to streamline command, control and data dissemination for satellite operators. These include telemetry, tracking and command data relay service via its L-band network, launch telemetry DRS, high-capacity DRS, direct-to-Earth service using ground stations as a service, and mobile command and control.

Remarks From Viasat Government’s Craig Miller