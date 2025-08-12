Argonne National Laboratory, a Department of Energy federally funded research and development center focused on energy and quantum science, has adopted Ask Sage as its artificial intelligence platform .

Bolstering Operations, Innovation & Collaboration

ANL will utilize the generative AI platform to boost scientific discovery, innovation, operational efficiency and collaboration within the facility, Ask Sage said Monday. The center selected Ask Sage to replace its own AI chatbot for its secure and scalable features and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High authorization and controlled unclassified information compliance.

The DOE facility uses Ask Sage to enhance research, operations, regulatory compliance and financial management. It also utilizes the platform for its ability to support model flexibility, enabling large language model selection, while also allowing interoperability through integration with existing systems. In addition, ANL uses it for secure data processing and as a RAG as a Service for efficient data retrieval.

Comments From ANL & Ask Sage Executives

“Ask Sage has proven to be a suitable solution — enabling our teams to collaborate, optimize workflows and accelerate scientific discovery. Its compliance with federal regulations and seamless integration into our environment make it suitable to our mission,” said Stuart Hannay , chief information officer at Argonne.