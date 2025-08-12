in Civilian, News

Guidehouse Added to Treasury's Financial Management QSMO Marketplace

QSMO Marketplace inclusion

Guidehouse has been added to the Department of the Treasury’s Financial Management Quality Service Management Office, or FM QSMO, Marketplace.

Modernizing Financial Systems

The global artificial intelligence-led professional services firm said Monday the award, under Special Item Number 518210FM, empowers agencies to leverage Guidehouse’s financial management and transformation services to modernize their financial systems. The services, which align with the Financial Management Capability Framework, include financial analytics and reporting, strategic planning and transition support, and implementation and maintenance of financial systems.

As part of the FM QSMO Marketplace, Guidehouse gains the opportunity to build partnerships with federal agencies and align with government modernization initiatives. The company contributes across three of the four FM QSMO subgroups, particularly, additional financial management solutions, financial management service solution adoption and transition services, and financial management technology.

Remarks From Guidehouse Executives

“Being selected for the FM QSMO Marketplace marks an important milestone in our mission to support federal financial transformation,” said Jessica Stallmeyer, partner and financial services leader at Guidehouse.

“With deep experience, we help agencies deliver stronger financial outcomes with greater transparency, accountability and efficiency. This designation builds on our longstanding work with the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, sets us apart in the marketplace and affirms our readiness to support agency missions,” stated Brian Gagnon, partner and federal financial services practice leader at Guidehouse. 

